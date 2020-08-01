Central Water Works Reopens Office After Temporary COVID-19 Related Closure

August 1, 2020

Century Water Works has reopened their business office to the public following a temporary closure due to COVID-19.

In late June, “a few” staff members learned they had been exposed to COVID-19, and the office was closed “out of concern for the health and safety” of customers, the utility said.

Even with the office reopened, customers can still leave payments in a secure dropbox on the front of the building, pay their bill by mail, make a credit or debit card payment by phone or pay online. Staff members are also available to provide customer service by phone or email.

Central Water Works has continued to respond to service requests as usual.

Central Water Works serves about 1,000 members in the McDavid, Century and Flomaton areas from their business office on Byrneville Road.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 