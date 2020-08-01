Central Water Works Reopens Office After Temporary COVID-19 Related Closure

Century Water Works has reopened their business office to the public following a temporary closure due to COVID-19.

In late June, “a few” staff members learned they had been exposed to COVID-19, and the office was closed “out of concern for the health and safety” of customers, the utility said.

Even with the office reopened, customers can still leave payments in a secure dropbox on the front of the building, pay their bill by mail, make a credit or debit card payment by phone or pay online. Staff members are also available to provide customer service by phone or email.

Central Water Works has continued to respond to service requests as usual.

Central Water Works serves about 1,000 members in the McDavid, Century and Flomaton areas from their business office on Byrneville Road.