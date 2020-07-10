Walnut Hill Woman Thankful Tree Stopped Pickup Before It Hit Her Granddaughter’s Bedroom

A Walnut Hill woman is thankful that a driver is okay after slamming into a tree in her yard, and thankful the tree stopped the vehicle before it crashed into her home.

About 4:45 a.m. Thursday, a pickup truck left Highway 97 near Arthur Brown Road, traveled across a yard and slammed into an oak tree and a car parked in Luanne Henderson’s yard. Just feet away in the direction the vehicle was traveling is her house. The pickup truck wrapped around the tree and was deflected away from the house.

Her granddaughter, who turned 11 Friday, was asleep in the bedroom.

“I have so much to be thankful for, but this morning I am thankful for that tree, and the fact that the gentleman involved walked away! God is good…everyday,” Henderson said.

The driver of the pickup truck refused transport to the hospital following the crash. The Florida Highway Patrol investigated.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.