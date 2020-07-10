Walnut Hill Woman Thankful Tree Stopped Pickup Before It Hit Her Granddaughter’s Bedroom

July 10, 2020

A Walnut Hill woman is thankful that a driver is okay after slamming into a tree in her yard, and thankful the tree stopped the vehicle before it crashed into her home.

About 4:45 a.m. Thursday, a pickup truck left Highway 97 near Arthur Brown Road, traveled across a yard and slammed into an oak tree and a car parked in Luanne Henderson’s yard. Just feet away in the direction the vehicle was traveling is her house. The pickup truck wrapped around the tree and was deflected away from the house.

Her granddaughter, who turned 11 Friday, was asleep in the bedroom.

“I have so much to be thankful for, but this morning I am thankful for that tree, and the fact that the gentleman involved walked away! God is good…everyday,” Henderson said.

The driver of the pickup truck refused transport to the hospital following the crash. The Florida Highway Patrol investigated.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 