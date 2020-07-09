Two Pedestrians Killed In Two Different Escambia County Crashes

July 9, 2020

Two pedestrians were killed in Escambia County in two separate crashes in two days.

Beverly Parkway Pedestrian Fatality

A pedestrian was killed about 3:45 a.m. Thursday on Beverly Parkway at Palm Court. The Florida Highway Patrol said the male was crossing Beverly Parkway and walked into the path of a car driven by a 27-year old Pensacola woman. The victim was thrown into the the path of a car driven by a 26-year old Louisiana man.

The age and and other information about the pedestrian was not yet known.

Miller Street Pedestrian Fatality

A 63-year old female was walking across Miller Street near Park Street  when she walked into the path of a car driven by a 36-year old Pensacola man at 5:49 p.m. Wednesday. The female did not survive.

The FHP no longer releases the name of anyone involved in a traffic crash.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 