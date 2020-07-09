Two Pedestrians Killed In Two Different Escambia County Crashes

Two pedestrians were killed in Escambia County in two separate crashes in two days.

Beverly Parkway Pedestrian Fatality

A pedestrian was killed about 3:45 a.m. Thursday on Beverly Parkway at Palm Court. The Florida Highway Patrol said the male was crossing Beverly Parkway and walked into the path of a car driven by a 27-year old Pensacola woman. The victim was thrown into the the path of a car driven by a 26-year old Louisiana man.

The age and and other information about the pedestrian was not yet known.

Miller Street Pedestrian Fatality

A 63-year old female was walking across Miller Street near Park Street when she walked into the path of a car driven by a 36-year old Pensacola man at 5:49 p.m. Wednesday. The female did not survive.

The FHP no longer releases the name of anyone involved in a traffic crash.