Selection Committee Picks Their Top 10 Candidates For Escambia County Superintendent

July 10, 2020

The list of candidates to be the next Escambia County School superintendent was narrowed from 27 to 10 favorites Thursday night by the Superintendent Search Citizens Advisory Committee .

The 10, in the order in which they submitted their applications, are:

Only one of the two local candidates remains on the search committee’s original list. Keith Leonard of Cantonment is the current assistant superintendent of Human Resource Services and spent 13 years as the Escambia County School District director of Human Resource Services.

The other local candidate, Claudia Williams of Pensacola, did not make the committee’s list. She worked for the Escambia County School District for about 32 years and is currently a guidance counselor at Judy Andrews/Success Academy. She is a former District 3 board member and campaigned unsuccessfully for superintendent in 2004, 2008 and 2012.

Next up, the committee with further explore the work history, accomplishments and references for each of the 10 in preparation for their next meeting.

Technically, all 27 candidates remain until the Escambia County School Board officially cuts it to a list of finalists. They could overrule the actions of the advisory committee.

