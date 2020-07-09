One Death, 144 New COVID-19 Cases Reported In Escambia County

Another COVID-19 death and 144 new positive cases were reported in Escambia County Thursday by the Florida Department of Health.

The Escambia County fatality was an 85-year old male long-term care facility resident

Escambia County cases increased to 3,332 and Santa Rosa cases were up by 40 to 1,033.

On Thursday, there were 137 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Escambia County. As of today, we are now able to report the current number of hospitalized patients using data compiled daily by Escambia County and the City of Pensacola directly from the local hospitals.

Of the 598 test results returned on Wednesday, 17.4% were positive in Escambia County and 17.9% were positive from 170 tests in Santa Rosa County.

Of the 52 deaths in Escambia County, 38 have been long-term care facility residents or staff. There have been 10 deaths in Santa Rosa County, seven of those at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility and none in long-term care facilities.

Statewide, there were 232,718 cases including 229,367 Florida residents. There have been 17,167 hospitalizations* and 4,009 deaths. The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

Escambia County cases:

Total cases — 3,332 (+144 since Wednesday)

Non-Florida residents — 489

Pensacola — 2,503 (+110)

Cantonment — 213 (+7)

Molino— 37 (+1)

Century — 18 (+1)

Bellview — 7

McDavid — 13 (+6)

Walnut Hill — 4 (+1)

Perdido Key — 3

Current hospitalizations: 137 (not cumulative)

Deaths — 52 (+1)

Male — 1,290

Female — 1,549

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Median Age — 37

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 1,033 (+40 since Wednesday)

Non-Florida residents — 9

Milton — 431 (+17)

Gulf Breeze — 204 (+7)

Navarre — 165 (+5)

Pace — 106

Jay — 32 (+1)

Bagdad — 1

Hospitalizations — 61* (+6)

Deaths — 10

Male — 519

Female — 495

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 99

Median Age — 34

Florida cases:

Total cases — 232,718

Florida residents — 229,367

Deaths — 4,009

Hospitalizations — 17,167

*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.