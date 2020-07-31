Motorcycle Burns After Crash In Bratt That Injured Two

Two people were reportedly injured in a single motorcycle crash in Bratt Thursday night.

The wreck was reported about 8:30 p.m. on Still Road about a mile north of Gobbler Road.

A passerby found the wreckage burning in a ditch and evidence of injuries, but no one around. The Walnut Hill Station of Escambia Fire Rescue responded, extinguished the fire and searched the area for a victim.

It was later learned that two people on the motorcycle had been taken by private vehicle to Jay Hospital; one was reportedly in serious condition.

The Florida Highway Patrol investigated and has not released details. Escambia County EMS also responded.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.