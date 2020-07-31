James Foster Mosley

Mr. James Foster Mosley, age 89, of Century, FL, passed away to his Heavenly home Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Sacred Heart Hospital after a brief illness.

Mr. Mosley was born in Lottie, AL, and had been a resident of Century most of his life. He proudly served his country during the Korean War in the United States Navy and he was retired after 30 plus years form Monsanto, now Ascend, in Pensacola, FL. He was a most avid fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide, and a faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Century.

Mr. James was always a Gentleman of Honor, his love for God, family and country was always exemplified in his life everyday. He was loved by many and many will miss his presence.

Mr. Mosley was preceded in death by his parents, Hilary and Mamie Foster Mosley and his sister, Bernice Daughtery.

He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Louzine Mosley of Century, FL; two stepsons, Billy (Brenda) Cox of McDavid, FL and Tommy (Sandra) Cox of Thomasville, AL; his loving sister, FLorence Cofield of Century, FL; grandchildren, Autumn (Shawn) Fleming, Summer (Ricky) Payne, Brandi Cox (Jarod), Michael (Amber) Cox; great-grandchildren, McKenna, Jackson, and Anna; many loving nieces, nephews, other family member and friends.

Due to the Covid -19 situation, and for the protection of everyone, a private family graveside services will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 with Pastor David Boyd officiating.