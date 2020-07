Free Produce Giveaway Wednesday At Highland Baptist Church

Highland Baptist Church will host a free fresh produce box giveaway again this Wednesday, July 8.

It will take place from 5-6 p.m., or while supplies last at the church, 6240 Highway 95A in Molino. It is limited to one box per vehicle. The produce is being provided in conjunction with the USDA and Gulf Coast Produce.

For more information, call (850) 587-5174.