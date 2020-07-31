Fowler Avenue Closure North Of Nine Mile Extended For A Week

July 31, 2020

Due to rain and utility conflicts this week, the closure of Fowler Avenue at Nine Mile Road has been expended an additional week to Friday, August 7.

Fowler Avenue lane closure that began on Tuesday, July 21 will be extended an additional seven days from Friday, July 31 to Friday, August 7.

The roadway was first closed July 21. Traffic is being e detoured to West Nine & Half Mile Road and Cove Avenue.  Detour signs and variable message boards are in place to alert drivers of the temporary road closure and detour routes.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 