Atmore Police Continue To Investigate Murder; No Arrests Made

The Atmore Police Department is continuing to investigate a June 29 shooting as a homicide.

Demarkus Wanya Lawson, age 19 of Atmore, was shot the night of June 29 and passed away as a result of his injuries of July 4, according to Atmore Police Chief Chuck Brooks.

About 9:17 p.m. on June 29, the Atmore Police Department responded to a 911 report of a person shot at 102 White Street. Atmore Police officers arrived at the residence and observed a car leaving the area with emergency flashers on. A witness told a responding officer the injured victim was loaded into a personal vehicle and was being transported to Atmore Community Hospital. The officer then followed the vehicle to the hospital while other officers secured the scene on White Street.

Brooks said Lawson sustained a single gunshot wound. He was later airlifted to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola where he passed away on July 4.

“APD Investigators are now investigating this case as a homicide. Investigators have interviewed several people who were present during the shooting but no arrest have been made as of this date,” Brooks said Friday.

Anyone with information about the murder is asked to call the Atmore Police Department at (251) 368-9141.