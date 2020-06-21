Woman Airlifted To Hospital After Motorcycle Accident In Walnut Hill

A woman was seriously injured a motorcycle accident in Walnut Hill.

The woman laid down her bike on South Highway 99 about a mile and a half south of Highway 97 about 7:30 p.m. She was airlifted to a Pensacola hospital by MedStar Air Care helicopter.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating. The Walnut Hill Station of Escambia Fire Rescue and Escambia County EMS also responded.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.