Ribbon Cutting Held For Upgraded Fidelis Community Park

A ribbon cutting was held Friday morning at the Fidelis Community Center and Park in north Santa Rosa County.

The park at 13774 North Highway 87 underwent a major makeover to provide accessibility for all and to support growing sports program needs, including:

- Basketball court renovations

- Improved ADA parking

- ADA-accessible family restrooms

- All-inclusive playground improvements

- Baseball field renovations including bleachers, lighted two-lane batting cage and extended field

- Modifications and improvements to the tennis court

- Picnic facilities

The Fidelis Community Center and Park was originally constructed as a school house in 1925, with additions in the 1940-60s. In the mid-80s, the school closed and the building was converted into a community center. Over the years, the county has made a series of improvements to the 8.5-acre property, including the addition of three ball fields and playground equipment.

“After hearing ideas from the public, we were excited to revitalize Fidelis Community Center and Park so the current and future residents of northern Santa Rosa County have a beautiful park to use for recreation and sports,” said Santa Rosa County Commission Chairman Don Salter, District 3.

The upgrades were funded by the Local Option Sales Tax.

Many residents in the area have used the facility for receptions, anniversaries, reunions and showers. The cafeteria has re-opened for reservations and picnic pavilions are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.