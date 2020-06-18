Ransom Middle Innovation Center Renamed For Sandra Goldsby Ames

The Ransom Middle School Innovation Center has been officially renamed the “Sandra Goldsby Ames Innovation Center”.

The name change was in honor of Sandra Goldsby Ames who is retiring this year after serving the Escambia County School District for 39 years. She has served as an English teacher, administrative dean, assistant principal and principal. In the past she has also represented Ransom as their Teacher of the Year and ECSD as the Assistant Principal of the Year.

“My Ransom family and friends have been amazing to me,” Ames told the Escambia County School Board. “While I do not think I deserve such an important honor, I am extremely humbled and very appreciative of the love and support that they have shown me throughout my years.”

She is known to embody the values of pride, teamwork, privacy, safety, service, stewardship, and accountability, according a school board resolution. She has supported reading and language arts instruction, as well as encouraged the creative use of the school’s library as it transitioned into an innovation center.

Pictured top: Ransom Middle School Principal Dr. Regina Lipnick (left), Sandra Goldsby Ames and Superintendent Malcolm Thomas. Pictured inset: Ames addresses the Escambia County School Board. Pictured below: Ames will family, friends and coworkers after the school board meeting. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.