Mosquito Spraying Planned Tonight East Of 95A From Kingsfield To Near Becks Lake Road

The Escambia County Mosquito Control Divisions plans to spray Wednesday night in areas of District 2 and District 5.

In District 5, the area is general east of Highway 95A Chemstrand Road, and East Kingsfield Road north to south of Becks Lake Road. Click the map above to enlarge.

To see the spray area in District 2, which is generally south of Sorrento Road, click here.

Spray hours vary but are typically 6-9:30 p.m. To make a request for service or an area to be listed as a no spray area, call (850) 937-2188, submit an online request here or send an email to mosquitocontrol@myescambia.com.