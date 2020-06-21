Injury Crash Saturday Evening On Pine Forest Road At Wilde Lake Boulevard

At least two people were injured in a two-vehicle wreck Saturday evening on Pine Forest Road.

The crash between a Ford pickup and Jeep Cherokee happened about 7 p.m. on Pine Forest Road at Wilde Lake Boulevard. Minor extrication was required to free the occupants of the Jeep.

Further details have not been released by the Florida Highway Patrol.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.