Escambia County Program Putting Young People To Work

An Escambia County program is putting young people to work.

Called the “Escambia County Youth Employment Program”, participants ages 16-24 have the chance to work up to 30 hours per week at $8.56 per hour, a dime above minimum wage.

There are 95 youth participating in the program this year. They started work last week in departments across the county, including Public Works, Public Safety, ECAT, West Florida Public Libraries and more.

