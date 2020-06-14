Inmate Airlifted After Being Stabbed At Century Prison

A Century Correctional Institution inmate was airlifted to the hospital after being stabbed Saturday afternoon.

Escambia County Fire Rescue and Escambia County EMS were dispatched to the prison on Tedder Road just after 4 p.m. The inmate was transported by medical helicopter to a Pensacola hospital. He had reportedly been stabbed multiple times.

The Florida Department of Corrections has not released additional information as they continue their investigation.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.