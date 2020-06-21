‘All Individuals Should Wear Masks’ According To New Florida Health Advisory

The Florida Department of Health issued a Public Health Advisory on Saturday calling for everyone in the state to wear a face mask in response to increased COVID-19 cases in the state.

Also Saturday, Governor Ron DeSantis directed the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation to increase inspections to ensure that businesses are adhering to applicable Phase 1 and Phase 2 guidance.

The health advisory provides the following recommendations:

All individuals in Florida should wear masks in any setting where social distancing is not possible, unless any of the following apply: A child is under two years of age;

An individual has one or more medical conditions or disabilities that prevent wearing a face covering;

An individual is obtaining a service involving the nose or face for which temporary removal of the face covering is necessary to perform the service;

An individual works in a profession where use of a face covering will not be compatible with the duties of the profession; or

An individual is engaged in outdoor work or recreation with appropriate social distancing in place. All individuals over the age of 65 and all individuals of any age with high-risk health conditions should limit personal interactions outside of the home and take all measures to limit the risk of exposure to COVID-19. All individuals should refrain from participation in social or recreational gatherings of more than 50 people. For all gatherings of fewer than 50 people, individuals should practice social distancing by maintaining a distance of at least six feet from each other and wearing a face covering.

The Department of Business and Professional Regulation will enforce the following guideless, all of which were already in place:

Restaurants, bars and other vendors licensed to sell alcoholic beverages, excluding nightclubs:

May operate at fifty percent of the establishment’s indoor capacity.

May operate at full capacity outside with appropriate social distancing.

Bar areas may operate with seated service.

Entertainment businesses, including but not limited to movie theaters, concert houses, auditoriums, playhouses, bowling alleys and arcades:

May operate at fifty percent of the establishment’s capacity with appropriate social distancing between groups and proper sanitization protocols.

In-store retail businesses:

May operate at full capacity with appropriate social distancing measures and proper sanitization protocols.

Gyms and fitness centers:

May operate at full capacity with appropriate social distancing and frequent sanitization.

Personal services including but not limited to tattooing, body piercing, tanning and massage:

May operate while adhering to appropriate safety guidelines outlined by the Florida Department of Health.

Barber shops, hair salons and nail salons:

May continue to operate while adhering to safety protocols.

Phase 2 continued emphasis on preventative measures outlined by the CDC and OSHA: