Youth Ball: Molino, NEP To Resume; NWE, Century Won’t Due To COVID-19

The Molino and NEP ballparks are working toward continuing their spring seasons, while Northwest Escambia and Century have decided not to finish their seasons due to COVID-19.

The Escambia County Commission affirmed last that youth sports leagues can move forward with practice and play in ballparks owned by the county with restrictions, as long as it does not conflict with any state order.

Youth leagues that use county parks are allowed to practice now and play first games as early as May 15.

Youth sports at each county ballpark are managed by independent organizations that will make the decision if they want to play and how they will accomplish required social distancing requirements. Bleachers may be marked off for social distancing, or may be removed altogether. The commission made it very clear that a parent chooses for their child not to participate, they are entitled to at least a partial refund. Some parks may offer parents the option of rolling fees forward to next year.

Molino Ballpark

Molino Ballpark plans to restart their spring season soon, with a focus on the safety and health of players and fans. As of now, team practices are set to begin on May 18, with the first games on June 1. The season will continue until June 26.

The league will release more information soon.

Northwest Escambia

The Northwest Escambia board of directors has decided not to continue the 2020 ball season.

“The board met and discussed the pros and cons of resuming the season and ultimately it was in the best interest of all players, coaches, and community members involved to not resume the season,” the league said.

NWE is working on a procedure for player credits for the next ball season.

NEP Ballpark

NEP Ballpark is working on plans to continue their spring season. Tentative plans have practices starting the week of May 18 with games from the first week of June through mid-July. The ballpark remains closed until May 18.

Century Little League

Century Little League will not resume the spring ball season.

“We are sorry for all the inconveniences this season has brought due to Covid-19 but we feel this is the best and safest decision for all of our players, coaches, and parents,” the league said.

Century Little League, which plays at the Town of Century’s Showalter park and not in a county park, is working on a decision about player credits toward the next season and the possibility of reusing the same uniforms as a cost cutting measure.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.