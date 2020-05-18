When Will Nine Mile Road Construction Be Done? FDOT Offers Some Hints

May 18, 2020

Sometime it seems like the road construction on Nine Mile Road will never get finished. Now, the Florida Department of Transportation is offering some hints when major segments will be completed.

FDOT says the Nine Mile Road from Highway 29 to Pine Forest Road will be completed in the fall, and the segment from Pine Forest Road to Beulah Road should be done by mid-2021.

Currently, crews are working in both areas on roadway construction and sidewalks, and they are making drainage improvements.

But there’s a disclaimer.

“Weather and unforeseen issues may affect the construction schedule and completion dates of the project,” FDOT said.

Pictured: Construction on Nine Mile Road just west of Highway 29, as seen from the Highway 29 overpass. Photo for NorthEscambia.com

Written by William Reynolds 

 