UWF Reports First Confirmed Positive COVID-19 Case On Campus

The University of West Florida has confirmed an employee as the first case of COVID-19 on the college campus. While much of the college’s staff has been working for home, UWF said this employee has been at work on campus.

The university notified students in an email Wednesday evening that they learned of the positive case earlier in the day. The case was confirmed by the Florida Department of Health in Escambia County, according to the email, and the individual in turn notified the school.

“We are working closely with the Escambia County Health Department, the Florida Department of Health, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to ensure all guidelines and protocols are diligently followed. The University is taking proactive measures to thoroughly clean and disinfect the building,” the email stated.

The employee worked in Building 20E and has been working on campus. According to a campus map, Building 20E includes the ADA Office, Cashier’s Office and Human Resources.

UWF employees that have had contact with the infected person have been notified. The university’s email did not indicate if the person has had any contact with students or the general public. Students have generally been off campus taking part in virtual instruction for the past several weeks.