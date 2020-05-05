Upper 80s For Tuesday, Maybe A Shower For Tuesday Night With A Cold Front

Temperatures will soar into the uppes 80s for Tuesday. Clouds will increase into the evening with an approaching cold front, and there may be a few showers Tuesday night. The cold front won’t be drastic, but it will lower daytime highs a few degrees and send us back into the 50s for a few nights.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 80. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 52. North wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Calm wind.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 83.