There Are Now 38 COVID-19 Cases In Escambia County, Alabama

The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Escambia County, Alabama, is now 38, according to data Tuesday evening from the Alabama Department of Public Health.

There have been three deaths in the county, with 802 total tests reported. That’s a positive rate of about 4.7%.

The Alabama Department of Health reported 10,700 total positive cases in the state out of 138,103 tests. There have been 450 deaths and 1,331 hospitalizations reported statewide.