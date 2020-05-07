The Flower Moon Is Thursday. Here’s What That Means.

This month’s full moon is known as the Flower Moon.

The Maine Farmer’s Almanac first published “Indian” names for the full Moons in the 1930s. According to this almanac, as the full Moon in May and the second full Moon of spring, the Algonquin tribes of what is now the northeastern United States called this the Flower Moon, for the flowers that are abundant this time of year. Other names include the Corn Planting Moon and the Milk Moon.

The moon will appear full when it’s dark through Friday.

In addition to Flower Moon, May’s full moon is also known as Corn Planting Moon, Milk Moon, the Vesak Festival Moon and a supermoon.

Pictured: The moon at about 8 p.m. Wednesday. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.