Tentative Graduation Dates Set For Escambia, Santa Rosa County Schools

Tentative graduation dates have been set for schools in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.

Escambia County

The Escambia County School District has released a tentative graduation schedule. Three dates have been reserved for each school’s graduation ceremony pending approval by state and local authorities. The final date and time of graduation for each school will be determined and published as soon as possible.

June 23, July 14 or July 27

Tate High School

Northview High School

Pine Forest High School

West Florida High School

June 24, July 15 or July 28

Pensacola High School

Escambia High School

George Stone Technical College/Escambia Virtual/Success Academy/Camelot

Washington High School

Santa Rosa County

All dates are pending Santa Rosa County School Board approval on June 4.

June 19-20, July 16-17 and July 29-30 at Pensacola Bay Center

Pace High School 11 a.m.

Navarre High School 2:30 p.m.

Gulf Breeze High School 6 p.m.

June 23, July 14 or July 31

Jay High School in the gym at 5 p.m.

Central High School 7 p.m. in the gym.

Escambia County, Alabama

Complete details are being finalized and information provided to graduates.

Escambia County High School – May 21, 7 p.m , limit four guests.

Flomaton High School – May 19 in the football stadium, limit four guests.

Pictured: The Tate High School Class of 2019 graduation at the Pensacola Bay Center. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.