Rotary Academic All-Stars Named
May 20, 2020
The Atmore Rotary Club has named 150 area high school students as Academic All-Stars.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the in-person ceremony could not be held this year, and students were mailed a recognition packet.
The Academic All-Star program is open to students who attend Northview High School, Atmore Christian School, Escambia County High School or Escambia Academy. To be named an Academic All-Star, a student must have maintained at least a B average in every subject for each grading period of the school year, with at least one A for each grading period.
Those who have maintained this status from the 9th through the 12th grades, were honored as Four-Year Academic All-Stars and received a scholarship. The program excludes Northview students that are full-time dual enrolled.
The Rotary Club is presented over $15,000 in scholarships this year to 24 seniors. Each four year Senior Academic All Star received a scholarship for $900. The seniors who have been an Academic All Stars for three years received $650, two year seniors received $550, and first year seniors received $450.
Rotarian presented the Academic All-Star award to 11 students from Atmore Christian School, 15 from Escambia Academy, 23 from Escambia County High School in Atmore, and 101 students from Northview High School.
Those honored as Atmore Rotary Club Academic All Stars were:
(Four-Year Academic All-Stars are denoted with an asterisk.)
NORTHVIEW HIGH SCHOOL
9th Grade
Olan Drew Albritton
Clayton Mitchell Allen
Erich Webb Amerson
Leah Kalyn Anderson
Ryan Steven Andrews
Cheyeyo Dasan Bingham
Terrell Luke Bridges
Ethan Scott Collier
Presley Sheree Dortch
Drake Allen Driskell
Logan Taylor Faith
Ashlin Nevaeh Flowers
Caitlyn Sarah Gibson
Emma Sage Gilmore
Audrey Grace Goetter
William Cross Goslee
Mathew Braydon Harigel
Cayla Jocelyn Houston
Kayla Nicole Johnson
Zacharie Neil Jones
Shelby Lynn Kent
Trent Austin Knighten
Emily Grace Levins
Sarah Kennedy Long
Travis Houston Lowry
Hadassah Raquel Mascaro
Braeden O’Bryan McGhee
Megan T McGhee
Ruth Nicole Mobley
Kaia Kalifa Montgomery
Elanna T Morales
David Kaden Odom
Chase Randal Pugh
Torian Aljahnea Richardson
Leila Katherine Sanders
Dustin James Santinelli
Kara Elizabeth Santorelli
Alana Shelly
McKenna Rae Simmons
Jessica Faith Stabler
Kristopher Kole Stewart
Audrey Michelle Stuckey
Elijah-Dean Schuster Suratos
Preston Clay Wilson
Blake Richard Yoder
10th Grade
Anna Faith Adams
Evelyn Liya Alexander
John Blake Bashore
Hunter Shane Borelli
Madeline Carol Brown
Tereasia Siamone Burt
Shelby Nicole Cotita
Olivia Elizabeth Crews
Casandra Lynn Davis
Weslyn Elizabeth Dunn
Kaitlin Hope Gafford
Jason Zane Gurganus
Jon Noah Harigel
Sarah Margaret Hetrick
Jesse Allen Hughes
Grayson Elizabeth James
Ethan Riley Kilburn
Taylor Lynn Levins
Taylor Elaine McMinn
Torka M Mills
Logan Christopher Misenar
Makayla Shana Ramsey
Paige Alyssa Ross
Benjamin Charles Rowinsky
Sarah Jane Sconiers
Mia Rain Starns
Aliyah Laura Ann-Marie Walker
Addison Lee White
Lillian Joan Worden
11th Grade
Maggie Lauren Amerson
Sehoye Rose Buckley
Staci Brianna Colter
Alexis Madison Fleming
Leia Madison Grantham
Rylee Evan Huskey
Alexia Taylor Jeneske
Heather Lashea Knowles
David Allen Lamb
Taylor Brooke Lashley
Meredith McKinley McGhee
Kenna Jenae Redmond
Michael Jerome Sanders
Leland Stanford Seaton
12th Grade
Alexia Lee Broadhead
Keaton Adam Brown *
Logan Alexander Brown
Lacie Elizabeth Carter *
Garrick Neal Davis
Jason Nikijha Fayard
Kelli Shania Merchant
Kinzie Brooke Rackard *
Teriana Jayde Redmond
Kyle Austin Sconiers
Cloe Madison Smith
Elana Marie Ward
Chunqi Yang
ATMORE CHRISTIAN SCHOOL
9th Grade
Elliott Classen
Claire Girby
Sydney Mast
Abigail Weber
10th Grade
Caeden Battles
11th Grade
Micah Mast
Reese White
Megan Wilson
12th Grade
Lylia Albritton *
Paxton Hobbs
Jace Weber *
ESCAMBIA ACADEMY
9th Grade
Tiffany Gookin
Abby-Kate Helton
Hannah Stone
10th Grade
Braden Crysell
Emma Hall
Brady Howell
Jamison Janes
Christopher Long
11th Grade
Tyler Ray Cloud
Sam Fields
Daughtry McGhee
Disha Patel
Austin Washington
12th Grade
Chase Bell
Gaines Tanner *
ESCAMBIA COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL
9th Grade
Hasten Dean
Breona Gaines
Tykeria Lambert
Ne’Kaylia Perryman
James Willis
10th Grade
Zakiyah Ford
Nyla Graves
Alyssa McMillan
Aniya Stots
Sheldon Williams
Jykeria Wilson
11th Grade
Samantha Forkins
Nadija Graves
Revontae McMillan
Shantel Richardson
Madison Simmons
Mia Simmons
12th Grade
Anna Forkins
Kirsten Hollinger
Kayley Johnson *
Brianna Lee
Divya Patel
Jaclynn Tucker
Organizers said if a student’s name appears on the list above and the student does not receive a packet by May 23, contact Cindy Lee, Academic All-Star coordinator, at cindydlee92@gmail.com or school administration to confirm s mailing address.
NorthEscambia.com file photo.
