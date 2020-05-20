Rotary Academic All-Stars Named

The Atmore Rotary Club has named 150 area high school students as Academic All-Stars.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the in-person ceremony could not be held this year, and students were mailed a recognition packet.

The Academic All-Star program is open to students who attend Northview High School, Atmore Christian School, Escambia County High School or Escambia Academy. To be named an Academic All-Star, a student must have maintained at least a B average in every subject for each grading period of the school year, with at least one A for each grading period.

Those who have maintained this status from the 9th through the 12th grades, were honored as Four-Year Academic All-Stars and received a scholarship. The program excludes Northview students that are full-time dual enrolled.

The Rotary Club is presented over $15,000 in scholarships this year to 24 seniors. Each four year Senior Academic All Star received a scholarship for $900. The seniors who have been an Academic All Stars for three years received $650, two year seniors received $550, and first year seniors received $450.

Rotarian presented the Academic All-Star award to 11 students from Atmore Christian School, 15 from Escambia Academy, 23 from Escambia County High School in Atmore, and 101 students from Northview High School.

Those honored as Atmore Rotary Club Academic All Stars were:

(Four-Year Academic All-Stars are denoted with an asterisk.)

NORTHVIEW HIGH SCHOOL

9th Grade

Olan Drew Albritton

Clayton Mitchell Allen

Erich Webb Amerson

Leah Kalyn Anderson

Ryan Steven Andrews

Cheyeyo Dasan Bingham

Terrell Luke Bridges

Ethan Scott Collier

Presley Sheree Dortch

Drake Allen Driskell

Logan Taylor Faith

Ashlin Nevaeh Flowers

Caitlyn Sarah Gibson

Emma Sage Gilmore

Audrey Grace Goetter

William Cross Goslee

Mathew Braydon Harigel

Cayla Jocelyn Houston

Kayla Nicole Johnson

Zacharie Neil Jones

Shelby Lynn Kent

Trent Austin Knighten

Emily Grace Levins

Sarah Kennedy Long

Travis Houston Lowry

Hadassah Raquel Mascaro

Braeden O’Bryan McGhee

Megan T McGhee

Ruth Nicole Mobley

Kaia Kalifa Montgomery

Elanna T Morales

David Kaden Odom

Chase Randal Pugh

Torian Aljahnea Richardson

Leila Katherine Sanders

Dustin James Santinelli

Kara Elizabeth Santorelli

Alana Shelly

McKenna Rae Simmons

Jessica Faith Stabler

Kristopher Kole Stewart

Audrey Michelle Stuckey

Elijah-Dean Schuster Suratos

Preston Clay Wilson

Blake Richard Yoder

10th Grade

Anna Faith Adams

Evelyn Liya Alexander

John Blake Bashore

Hunter Shane Borelli

Madeline Carol Brown

Tereasia Siamone Burt

Shelby Nicole Cotita

Olivia Elizabeth Crews

Casandra Lynn Davis

Weslyn Elizabeth Dunn

Kaitlin Hope Gafford

Jason Zane Gurganus

Jon Noah Harigel

Sarah Margaret Hetrick

Jesse Allen Hughes

Grayson Elizabeth James

Ethan Riley Kilburn

Taylor Lynn Levins

Taylor Elaine McMinn

Torka M Mills

Logan Christopher Misenar

Makayla Shana Ramsey

Paige Alyssa Ross

Benjamin Charles Rowinsky

Sarah Jane Sconiers

Mia Rain Starns

Aliyah Laura Ann-Marie Walker

Addison Lee White

Lillian Joan Worden

11th Grade

Maggie Lauren Amerson

Sehoye Rose Buckley

Staci Brianna Colter

Alexis Madison Fleming

Leia Madison Grantham

Rylee Evan Huskey

Alexia Taylor Jeneske

Heather Lashea Knowles

David Allen Lamb

Taylor Brooke Lashley

Meredith McKinley McGhee

Kenna Jenae Redmond

Michael Jerome Sanders

Leland Stanford Seaton

12th Grade

Alexia Lee Broadhead

Keaton Adam Brown *

Logan Alexander Brown

Lacie Elizabeth Carter *

Garrick Neal Davis

Jason Nikijha Fayard

Kelli Shania Merchant

Kinzie Brooke Rackard *

Teriana Jayde Redmond

Kyle Austin Sconiers

Cloe Madison Smith

Elana Marie Ward

Chunqi Yang

ATMORE CHRISTIAN SCHOOL

9th Grade

Elliott Classen

Claire Girby

Sydney Mast

Abigail Weber

10th Grade

Caeden Battles

11th Grade

Micah Mast

Reese White

Megan Wilson

12th Grade

Lylia Albritton *

Paxton Hobbs

Jace Weber *

ESCAMBIA ACADEMY

9th Grade

Tiffany Gookin

Abby-Kate Helton

Hannah Stone

10th Grade

Braden Crysell

Emma Hall

Brady Howell

Jamison Janes

Christopher Long

11th Grade

Tyler Ray Cloud

Sam Fields

Daughtry McGhee

Disha Patel

Austin Washington

12th Grade

Chase Bell

Gaines Tanner *

ESCAMBIA COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL

9th Grade

Hasten Dean

Breona Gaines

Tykeria Lambert

Ne’Kaylia Perryman

James Willis

10th Grade

Zakiyah Ford

Nyla Graves

Alyssa McMillan

Aniya Stots

Sheldon Williams

Jykeria Wilson

11th Grade

Samantha Forkins

Nadija Graves

Revontae McMillan

Shantel Richardson

Madison Simmons

Mia Simmons

12th Grade

Anna Forkins

Kirsten Hollinger

Kayley Johnson *

Brianna Lee

Divya Patel

Jaclynn Tucker

Organizers said if a student’s name appears on the list above and the student does not receive a packet by May 23, contact Cindy Lee, Academic All-Star coordinator, at cindydlee92@gmail.com or school administration to confirm s mailing address.

