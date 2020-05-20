Nine Mile Road Traffic Shift Planned For Thursday

A traffic shift is planned for Nine Mile Road on Thursday.

The travel lanes between Allegheny Avenue and the Leisure Lakes RV Park will be shifted to the new eastbound roadway to allow crews to construct the new westbound lanes. Motorists will encounter alternating and intermittent lane closures between the Leisure Lakes RV Park and Eleven Mile Creek.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather