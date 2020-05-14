Northview Class Of 2020 Members Receive Extra Surprises

The Northview High School Class of 2020 visited the school Wednesday to return items like uniforms, and they also received a few extra surprises.

Seniors received items such as a “We Love Our NHS Chiefs Seniors” yard signs with their name, their cap and gown, a photo banner and a “SENIORS 2020 – The One Where They Were Quarantined” senior shirt. They also received academic awards.

The seniors remained in their vehicles for the event for proper social distancing.

For more photos, click here.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.