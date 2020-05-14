Northview Class Of 2020 Members Receive Extra Surprises

May 14, 2020

The Northview High School Class of 2020 visited the school Wednesday to return items like uniforms, and they also received a few extra surprises.

Seniors received items such as a “We Love Our NHS Chiefs Seniors” yard signs with their name, their cap and gown, a photo banner and a “SENIORS 2020 – The One Where They Were Quarantined” senior shirt. They also received academic awards.

The seniors remained in their vehicles for the event for proper social distancing.

For more photos, click here.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 