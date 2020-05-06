Holman Inmates In Atmore Producing Face Masks For Alabama Prison System

Prison inmates at Holman Correction Facility in Atmore have been hard at work to produce protective face masks to protect inmates and staff across the state from COVID-19.

Operations at the Alabama Department of Corrections’ (ADOC) factory plant at Holman were modified March 27 to accommodate the production of Alabama Department of Public Health approved face masks.

On average, inmates employed at the Holman factory plant produce between 1,100 – 1,400 face masks per day. As of May 1, a total of 23,167 masks produced at Holman and 59,596 masks produced at Julia Tutwiler Prison for Women (for a combined total of 82,763 masks) had been packaged and distributed across the correctional system for use by Alabama prison inmates and staff. Masks are shipped out to ADOC facilities the day after they are produced.

All inmates and staff have received two masks each to date, and 10 of ADOC facilities have received a second shipment in order to provide each inmate with a total of four masks.

“Our end-goal is to produce enough masks for every inmate remanded to our custody to have four total masks available for use/reuse,” said Samantha Rose, public information specialist for the ADOC.

She said it’s hard to know just how much money the state is saving with inmate labor.

“It is difficult to accurately project total cost savings on a per-unit basis as market costs vary widely – particularly due to supply chain disruptions and price increases caused by COVID-19,” Rose said.

Pictured: Inmate inside Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore produce face masks for the state prison system. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.