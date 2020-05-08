Helping Each Other In A Time Of Need. Company Pays It Forward To Build New Porch For Century Woman.

Helen Mincy of Century lives in little wood frame house on a Century street that bears her last name.

When a powerful EF-3 tornado ripped through Century on the afternoon of February 16, 2016, Mincy Court was pretty much ground zero for the strongest winds — an estimated 152 mph.

Mincy is often front and center in Century, working to make sure the citizens are not forgotten. After the tornado, she worked tirelessly to make sure Century got the help it deserved. For Mincy, it was all about helping each other in a time of need.

When state lawmakers toured the damage a few days after the tornado, she met them in the street and made sure they heard what she had to say.

“I don’t have anything and government officials need to get out here and help us. We ain’t got nothing,” she told the late Senator Greg Evers as he put his arm around her shoulders.

Fast forward 2020. Her little house stands tattered, paint peeling from the outside walls. And there was no stable front porch between the front door and the front steps. It was not a good situation for a woman as young at heart as Ms. Helen.

When Justyn Dulac heard about Mincy’s plight, he decided to step up and pay it forward through his company, DuLac Commercial Cleaning, and build her a new porch.

“Ms. Mincy would awake day to day stepping over rotten wood on her porch as she moved in and our of her house,” DuLac said. So he and a few partners decided to pay it forward and rebuild her porch.

Mincy literally danced with joy as her new porch came together..

“Remember friends, this is what uniting is all about,” DuLac said, “helping one another in a time of need.”

For more photos, click here.

Pictured above and below: DuLac Commercial Cleaning and friends build a new front porch for Helen Mincy of Century. Photos by Trey Goldsmith for NorthEscambia.com. Pictured inset: Mincy talks with the late Senator Greg Evers after a February 2016 EF-3 tornado tore across Mincy Court. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.