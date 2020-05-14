Fort Pickens, Perdido Key, Gulf Island Seashore Opening This Weekend

Additional portions of the Gulf Islands National Seashore will open this weekend, including the Fort Pickens and Perdido Key areas.

Beginning on Saturday, May 16, Gulf Islands National Seashore will initiate Phase II access at:

The Fort Pickens Are a Regular operating hours Restrooms will be limited to Langdon Beach and the restrooms outside of the Discovery Center Lifeguards will be on duty at Langdon Beach

The Perdido Key Area Regular operating hours resume Lifeguards will be on duty at Johnson Beach

Santa Rosa Area, including Highway 399 Opal Beach restrooms at clusters C & D will be open Lifeguards will be on duty at Opal Beach

The Okaloosa Area Restrooms will be open

The Naval Live Oaks Area No restrooms

Pensacola Bay Cruises Modified operations



Beginning on Saturday, May 23, additional services will resume including:

Free tram service at the Fort Pickens Area

Pensacola Bay Cruises will drop-off and pick-up passengers at the Fort Pickens Area

With public health in mind, the following facilities remain closed at this time:

The Fort Barrancas Area

The Fort Pickens Campground, Discovery Center, and bookstore

The headquarters indoor exhibits at the Naval Live Oaks Area

Parking lots 33A & 36A along Highway 399 (closed for the season)

Parking lots 34A & 34E at the Opal Beach Complex

“Park staff, in coordination with public health officials continue to monitor health data from local and regional areas to determine when gating criteria is met,” said Superintendent Dan Brown. “As the areas evaluated continue to move through the required criteria the park is working hard to increase recreational access in a safe and responsible way.”

While these areas are accessible for visitors to enjoy, a return to full operations will continue to be phased and services will be limited. When recreating, the public should follow local area health orders, avoid crowding and avoid high-risk outdoor activities.