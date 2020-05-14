Fort Pickens, Perdido Key, Gulf Island Seashore Opening This Weekend
May 14, 2020
Additional portions of the Gulf Islands National Seashore will open this weekend, including the Fort Pickens and Perdido Key areas.
Beginning on Saturday, May 16, Gulf Islands National Seashore will initiate Phase II access at:
-
The Fort Pickens Are
a
- Regular operating hours
- Restrooms will be limited to Langdon Beach and the restrooms outside of the Discovery Center
- Lifeguards will be on duty at Langdon Beach
-
The Perdido Key Area
- Regular operating hours resume
- Lifeguards will be on duty at Johnson Beach
-
Santa Rosa Area, including Highway 399
- Opal Beach restrooms at clusters C & D will be open
- Lifeguards will be on duty at Opal Beach
-
The Okaloosa Area
- Restrooms will be open
-
The Naval Live Oaks Area
- No restrooms
-
Pensacola Bay Cruises
- Modified operations
Beginning on Saturday, May 23, additional services will resume including:
- Free tram service at the Fort Pickens Area
- Pensacola Bay Cruises will drop-off and pick-up passengers at the Fort Pickens Area
With public health in mind, the following facilities remain closed at this time:
- The Fort Barrancas Area
- The Fort Pickens Campground, Discovery Center, and bookstore
- The headquarters indoor exhibits at the Naval Live Oaks Area
- Parking lots 33A & 36A along Highway 399 (closed for the season)
- Parking lots 34A & 34E at the Opal Beach Complex
“Park staff, in coordination with public health officials continue to monitor health data from local and regional areas to determine when gating criteria is met,” said Superintendent Dan Brown. “As the areas evaluated continue to move through the required criteria the park is working hard to increase recreational access in a safe and responsible way.”
While these areas are accessible for visitors to enjoy, a return to full operations will continue to be phased and services will be limited. When recreating, the public should follow local area health orders, avoid crowding and avoid high-risk outdoor activities.
