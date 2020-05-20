Flomaton High Class Of 2020 Graduates In Outdoor Socially Distanced Ceremony

A socially distanced Flomaton High School Class of 2020 graduation was held outdoors Tuesday evening in the Flomaton High School stadium.

Graduates were properly spaced, as were family members in the stands. Students were allowed to invite four family members to attend.

“2020 has definitively been unexpected,” Valedictorian Meagan Chaudron said. She said the class has learned the hard way how to cherish every single moment.

“Nobody prepared us for coronavirus but we have pushed through, and we will come out victorious. Senior year may not have been what we envisioned, but it was ours…so please today learn from us and what we’ve had to go through. I hope all of your wake up every morning and choose the make the very best of each day and live it to the fullest,” she said.

“To you, my fellow classmates, I hope each and every one of you are able to accomplish your goals and dreams in the future,” Chaudron said. “I hope you all come out better and stronger because of the trials we have had to face together.”

The Top Ten members of the Flomaton High School Class of 2020 are:

Meagan Chaudron – Valedictorian Brooke Welch – Salutatorian Grace Morgan Nealy Wiggins Alex Glidewell Raylin Wesley Mattie White Malin White Michael Dunn Alexis Lee

Pictured above and below: A socially distanced graduation for the Flomaton High School Class of 2020. Pictured bottom: Valedictorian Meagan Chaudron (left) and Salutatorian Brooke Welch. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.