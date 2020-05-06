Firefighters Battling Large Wildfire Near Beulah

Firefighters are battling large wildfire in Beulah this afternoon.

The fire is greater than 100 acres and burning around Hurst Hammock Road. We’re told strong winds out of the north are causing the fire to burn through a woodland area toward the Perdido River and Perdido Bay. It was not immediately threatening any homes.

Hurst Hammock Road was closed, but Beulah Road remained open. There have been no evacuations ordered.

Multiple Escambia Fire Rescue stations are on scene, along with the Florida Forest Service and units from Baldwin County.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Reader photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.



