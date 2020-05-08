FDLE: Tallahassee Man Used Escambia County Business’ Tax Info To Lease Vehicles, Equipment

A Tallahassee man was arrested Thursday on charges for allegedly using the tax information of an Escambia County business to lease vehicles and equipment valued at $225,000.

Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested 45-year old Robert Brinker, 45, of Tallahassee, on charges of scheme to defraud and criminal use of personal identification information.

Brinker is the owner of Deep South Crane and Equipment Rentals, Inc., in Tallahassee.

FDLE began its investigation in March after receiving a citizen complaint. Agents say Brinker used the tax identification number of a similarly named business in Pensacola to lease three new vehicles and heavy equipment from a Tallahassee dealership.

In September and October of last year, Brinker leased a 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee valued at nearly $95,000, a 2019 Dodge Ram 3500 truck valued around $62,000 and a 2019 Dodge Ram 4500 valued at more than $68,000. He was able to obtain the credit to lease the vehicles using the tax ID number from the Escambia County company.

“While Brinker does not work for the Pensacola business and is not affiliated with them, he has victimized the business in the past and has additional charges pending against him for using their tax ID number to purchase vehicles,” FDLE said in a statement.

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol assisted with the arrest.