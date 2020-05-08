FDLE: Tallahassee Man Used Escambia County Business’ Tax Info To Lease Vehicles, Equipment

May 8, 2020

A Tallahassee man was arrested Thursday on charges for allegedly using the tax information of an Escambia County business to lease vehicles and equipment valued at $225,000.

Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested 45-year old Robert Brinker, 45, of Tallahassee, on charges of scheme to defraud and criminal use of personal identification information.

Brinker is the owner of Deep South Crane and Equipment Rentals, Inc., in Tallahassee.

FDLE began its investigation in March after receiving a citizen complaint. Agents say Brinker used the tax identification number of a similarly named business in Pensacola to lease three new vehicles and heavy equipment from a Tallahassee dealership.

In September and October of last year, Brinker leased a 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee valued at nearly $95,000, a 2019 Dodge Ram 3500 truck valued around $62,000 and a 2019 Dodge Ram 4500 valued at more than $68,000. He was able to obtain the credit to lease the vehicles using the tax ID number from the Escambia County company.

“While Brinker does not work for the Pensacola business and is not affiliated with them, he has victimized the business in the past and has additional charges pending against him for using their tax ID number to purchase vehicles,” FDLE said in a statement.

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol assisted with the arrest.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 