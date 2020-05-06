Escambia County School District Registration Open For Next School Year

The Escambia County School District is encouraging parents who have children new to the school district to register their students now for the upcoming 2020-21 school year.

For children in Pre-K through 12th grade, parents are encouraged to register their children online at: http://ecsd-fl.schoolloop.com/focus/enrollment. Also, beginning Wednesday, May 6 parents needing assistance with the new student registration process can go to their nearest school or the Office of School Choice, located at the J.E. Hall Center, 30 E. Texar Drive between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

At the time of registration, parents need to provide proof of residence and evidence of the age of the child (birth certificate, report card, etc.). A current physical (within the past year) and immunization record will be needed prior to the start of the school year. Incoming kindergarten students must be five years old on or before September 1.

In addition to the district’s online application, families living within a Title 1 school zone wishing to register their child for VPK must complete an additional online application at tinyurl.com/vpk2020. This online application will be open, starting on Wednesday, May 6 at 8:00 a.m. More information can be found at Title1.org or families can call the Pre-K office at (850) 595-6915 ext. 224.