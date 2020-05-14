COVID-19 Testing Turnout Was Light In Century

Turnout was light Wednesday at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in Century.

Just 55 tests were administered during a four hour period at the drive-thru testing site that did not require and pre-screening. Many times during the test period, there was no one in line.

The tests were available to anyone for any reason from age newborn and up regardless of symptoms. Those that were tested were advised to go home and self-isolate, wear a face covering and keep away from other people, including family members, until they receive their test results.

Wednesday’s testing event in Century was the first in Escambia County north of Cantonment. At a similar event at Carver Park in Cantonment late last month, a total of 306 people were tested with others referred to another testing location.

Community Health also offers drive-thru testing at Cantonment Pediatrics at 470 South Highway 29 on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Pre-screening is required for the Cantonment Pediatrics location by calling (850) 746-2684.

The Century Area Chamber of Commerce helped coordinate Wednesday’s testing in Century.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.