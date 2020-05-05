Century Council Seeks Grant From LGBTQ Focused Non-Profit For ‘Harmony Park’

The Century Town Council voted Monday night to seek a grant from Sunday’s Child, a Pensacola LGBTQ-focused philanthropic non-profit, for a “Harmony Park” in Century.

A Harmony Park is an accessible park with outdoor percussion musical instruments that do not require electricity to use.

“…We believe that the Harmony Park would be a great asset for our community and our youth,” Century Mayor Henry Hawkins said in a letter to Sunday’s Child.

The town council voted Monday night to pour up to $1,500 in concrete, assist in unloading the equipment and ongoing maintenance of the park if they are awarded and accept the $25,000 park grant from Sunday’s Child. The council discussed seeking sponsors to cover the $1,500 if they are approved.

The exact location of the park has not been decided.

Sunday’s Child funds initiatives and projects that promote diversity of the LGBTQ community and inspire inclusion throughout Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.