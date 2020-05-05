Cantonment Man Charged With Child Cruelty, Burglary With Assault, Battery On Officer

A Cantonment man is facing a list of charges after allegedly breaking into a woman’s home, injuring a child and threatening to kill a woman before picking up an Escambia County deputy, throwing him to the ground and hitting him.

Jacob Ryan Foust, 39, is charged with burglary with assault and battery, battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence, child cruelty, child neglect, drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and property damage.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary in progress call at a location redacted from his arrest report. The victim told deputies after she returned home Foust walked into her home carrying a log and threatened to kill her. He also allegedly broke the rear-view mirror off her vehicle.

When deputies arrived, Foust had been allegedly rambling about guns and ammunition while heavily intoxicated. He picked up a deputy and threw him on the ground and hit the deputy in the face before he was tased, according to the arrest report.

After he was taken into custody, a witness said children were located next to the roadway on Highway 29.

Deputies found the children by the road. They said Foust sent them there to look for Jessica Marie Carroll, according to an arrest report. One said they had been left alone for about 20 minutes. Carroll, age 32 of Cantonment, was charged with child negligence in connection with the incident.

During the investigation, deputies located a leafy substance that field tested positive for spice along with a metal grinder. One of the children told deputies, “that’s my dad’s weed” and attempted to grab the bag of spice, the report states.

Foust remained in the Escambia County jail with bond set at $16,500.