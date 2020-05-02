Update: Missing Nine-Year Old From Okaloosa County Has Been Found, Amber Alert Canceled

May 2, 2020

UPDATE: A missing nine-year old from Okaloosa  County has been located and the Amber Alert has been canceled.

Previous story:

A Florida Amber Alert has been issued for a nine-year old girl abducted from Fort Walton Beach by a man that may be headed to Escambia County.

Alliarra Williams, last seen in the area of the 20 block of NW Robinwood Drive in Fort Walton Beach. She was last seen wearing a pink Adidas jacket, pink shorts, and black tennis shoes. The child may be in the company of 30-year old Frankie Williams, who was last seen wearing a grey hat, a black hoodie, grey ripped jeans, and red shoes. He has a tattoo on his throat, possibly of Benjamin Franklin.

No vehicle description was provided.

The Florida Department of law enforcement said they may be headed to the Pensacola area.

Call the Fort Walton Beach Police Department at (850) 833-9546 or 911 if you have any information.

Click images to enlarge.

Comments

2 Responses to “Update: Missing Nine-Year Old From Okaloosa County Has Been Found, Amber Alert Canceled”

  1. Joyce Lambert on May 2nd, 2020 12:45 pm

    What is this man driving?

  2. David Donaldson on May 2nd, 2020 12:41 pm

    I notice that they have the same last names. Are they related?





