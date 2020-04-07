Second COVID-19 Death In Escambia County, Cases Jump By Two Dozen, Assisted Living Cases Increase

A second person has died and two dozen new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Escambia County since Monday, according to the Florida Department of Health. The number of hospitalizations in the county also increased by three.

The death was a 78-year old male that had contact with a previous case but no travel. The first COVID-19 death in Escambia County was reported Saturday morning — a 75-year old female. There have been two fatalities in Santa Rosa County.

There are now seven cases in residents or staff of long-term care facilities in Escambia County, an increase of four since Monday.

The Florida Department of Health reports 165 total COVID cases in Escambia County. Of those, 150 are local residents.The number of hospitalizations in the county also increased by three to a total of 12.

The number of cases in Santa Rosa County increased by one to 65.

Statewide, there were 14,504 cases including 14,065 Florida residents. There were 1,777 in the hospital and 283 deaths.

Escambia County cases:

Total cases — 165 (+24 since Monday)

Pensacola — 117

Cantonment — 21

Bellview — 5

Perdido Key — 1

McDavid/Walnut Hill — 2

Molino – 1

Century — 1

Residents: 118

Nonresidents — 7

Hospitalizations: 12

Deaths — 2

Men — 83

Women — 79

Youngest: 2

Oldest: 95

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 64 (+1 since Monday)

Milton — 24

Navarre — 17

Gulf Breeze — 12

Pace — 7

Jay — 1

Residents: 48

Nonresidents — 0

Hospitalizations — 9

Deaths — 2

Men — 40

Women — 25

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 84

Florida cases: