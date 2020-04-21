Oil Prices Go Negative. But What About Gas Prices?

Monday oil prices went into the negative for the first time in history. The price of US crude dropped nearly $56 per barrel or 30% to settle at -$37.63 per barrel. But that won’t necessarily mean big savings at the gas pump for consumers, according to travel group AAA.

The one-day drop is the largest on record dating back to 1983. The final price is far below the previous all-time low of $10.42 per barrel set on March 31, 1983.

The unprecedented drop comes as the global crude supplies begin to backup with nowhere for it to go. Fuel demand is down due to COVID-19 and storage facilities are at or near capacity.

“This doesn’t mean gas prices will go into the negative too,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group, on Monday. “Gasoline futures only lost 4 cents today. That’s because gasoline supplies are being throttled down. While three North American refineries have closed, others are reducing their production rates. Currently the state average is on track to eventually slip into the $1.40s, but this remains a very fluid situation, as with everything else during this pandemic.”