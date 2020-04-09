Escambia County (AL) Now Reporting Five COVID-19 Cases

Five COVID-19 cases have now been confirmed in Escambia County, Alabama, according to the latest data release Thursday morning from the Alabama Department of Health, up from three cases on Monday.

ADH is reporting 136 total COVID-19 tests in Escambia County; however, the two hospitals in the county reported conducting 199 total tests. Tuesday evening, the Escambia County Healthcare Authority said there were 126 total specimens collected at Atmore Community Hospital with four positives, 97 negatives and 24 awaiting results. At D.W. McMillan Hospital in Brewton, there were 73 total tests administered with one positive, 61 negatives and 11 pending results.

The Alabama Department of Health reported 2,547 total cases in the state.