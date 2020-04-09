Escambia County (AL) Now Reporting Five COVID-19 Cases

April 9, 2020

Five COVID-19 cases have now been confirmed in Escambia County, Alabama, according to the latest data release Thursday morning from the Alabama Department of Health, up from three cases on Monday.

ADH is reporting 136 total COVID-19 tests in Escambia County; however, the two hospitals in the county reported conducting 199 total tests.  Tuesday evening, the Escambia County Healthcare Authority said there were 126 total specimens collected at Atmore Community Hospital with four positives, 97 negatives and 24 awaiting results. At D.W. McMillan Hospital in Brewton, there were 73 total tests administered with one positive, 61 negatives and 11 pending results.

The Alabama Department of Health reported 2,547 total cases in the state.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 