Grant Gets His Wish – A Really Big Rolling Birthday Parade (With Photo Gallery)

Almost every little boys loves cars and trucks.

Especially Grant, who was born with a congenital heart defect. He’s proudly celebrating his seventh birthday in Cantonment, and scores of people came together Monday evening to help him celebrate.

The procession included the public safety vehicles you might expect to see in any parade — Escambia County Sheriff’s Office vehicles and motorcycles, Escambia Fire Rescue, Escambia County Mounted Posse, Florida Highway Patrol.

And there were race cars, lines of motorcycles, several car clubs, sports cars, antique cars, cement trucks, an old military vehicle, a fleet of wreckers and more. Even Pensacola’s boat car (it’s a car and a boat). Everything a seven-year old boy could wish for.

Grant was scheduled for a Make-A-Wish Foundation trip this year, but that was canceled for now due to the pandemic.

Instead, the community came together to give Grant, who was wearing his own personalized “Happy Quarantined Birthday” shirt, a rolling birthday parade to remember.

And he received his own set of wheels — a kid-sized four wheeler.

For a photo gallery, click here.

Photos by Meagan Kennedy and Alisa Sanders for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.