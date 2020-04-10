Florida Attorney General Asks Retailers To Limit Quantities To Prevent Hoarding

April 10, 2020

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Consumer Protection Division is continuing to fight price gouging, and to further deter the illegal practice, the attorney general is asking more Florida retailers to limit per customer sales of essential commodities and other scarce products.

Moody held a conference call Thursday with members of teh Florida Retail Federation to thank stores already taking steps to prevent hoarding and encourage even more participation in these crucial efforts.

“We are aggressively fighting price gouging and asking Florida retailers to help us in this battle. One way we prevent outrageous price increases is by preventing the purchase of excessive amounts of essential commodities, which can temporarily clear retail shelves and provide unscrupulous individuals with the opportunity to sell for astronomical prices the large quantities of high-demand products they may be allowed to purchase,” Moody said.

Representatives of some of the largest retailers doing business in Florida reported to the attorney general that the supply chain remains strong and sufficient, and scarce items are being quickly re-stocked in retail stores. They are requesting that consumers not hoard by only purchasing reasonable amounts of supplies, so that retail shelves can stay consistently stocked.

President Donald Trump previously issued an executive order outlawing hoarding for the purpose of selling them above the fair marker value. The order is enforceable by the U.S. Department of Justice.

