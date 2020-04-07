Five Staff Members, Four Inmates COVID-19 Positive At Blackwater Prison

Five staff members and four inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 at a Milton prison.

The Florida Department of Corrections said Monday that five employees or contract staff members at Blackwater Correctional Facility have tested positive as they confirmed the four positive inmates. Blackwater is privately operated by the Geo Group, Inc. under a contract with the state.

A week ago, the coronavirus count at Blackwater was three workers and no inmates.

A staffer at the Century Correctional Institution has also test positive for coronavirus. No CCI inmates were positive as of Monday’s report.