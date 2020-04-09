Escambia, Santa Rosa COVID-19 Cases Up By Three Total

The number of COVID-19 cases increased by just three in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties in the Thursday morning report from the Florida Department of Health.

FDOH reported 184 total COVID cases in Escambia County. Of those, 168 are local residents. The number of cases in Santa Rosa County increased to 70. Escambia County has had three fatalities, Santa Rosa one.

The number of coronavirus cases in in residents or staff of long-term care facilities in Escambia County more than doubled on Wednesday to 18, up from eight on Tuesday. For the first time Thursday, Santa Rosa County reported in infection in a resident of staff of a long-term care facility.

Statewide, there were v16.364 cases including 15,883 Florida residents. There have been 2,149 hospitalizations and 354 deaths.

Escambia County cases:

Total cases — 184 (+2 since Wednesday)

Pensacola — 127

Cantonment — 23

Bellview — 5

Perdido Key — 1

McDavid/Walnut Hill — 2

Molino – 1

Century — 1

Residents: 168

Nonresidents — 16

Hospitalizations: 16

Deaths — 3

Men — 91

Women — 91

Youngest: 2

Oldest: 95

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 71 (+1 since Wednesday)

Milton — 27

Navarre — 19

Gulf Breeze — 13

Pace — 7

Jay — 1

Residents: 48

Nonresidents — 0

Hospitalizations — 12

Deaths — 2

Men — 43

Women — 28

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 84

Florida cases: