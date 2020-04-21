Escambia (AL) COVID-19 Cases Increase By Three

The Alabama Department of Health is now reporting 16 COVID-19 cases in Escambia County (AL), an increase of three since Sunday.

ADH is reporting 237 total COVID-19 tests have been performed in Escambia County, a positive rate of about 6.8%.

There have been no coronavirus related deaths in Escambia County.

The Alabama Department of Health reported 5,078 total positive cases in the state out of 45,712 tests. Their have been 164 reported deaths statewide.