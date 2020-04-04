Century’s Mayor, Good Samaritans Donated Medical Supplies To Local Practice

Century Mayor Henry Hawkins and several good Samaritans recently donated medical supplies to Community Health Northwest Florida’s Century adult practice. They delivered bandages, gowns, gauze sponges, glucose testers, and more supplies are on the way.

Century’s Clinical Office Manager Jennifer Johnson said she is “grateful and humbled”.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.