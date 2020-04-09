Cantonment Man Charged After Allegedly Threatening Man, Escambia Deputy

A Cantonment man was charged after allegedly threatening to kill a man while holding a loaded shotgun and threatening to kill an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

Steve Green Dunn, 68, was booked into the Escambia County Jail on charges of aggravated assault, threatening a deputy and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on a $16,000 bond.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported armed disturbance involving an intoxicated male waving a gun the at the end of Bibbs Road off Muscogee Road.

Deputies arrived on scene to find Dunn carrying a shotgun on Bibbs Road before walking to the rear of his trailer, according to an arrest report. He emerged from the trailer without a gun, advising deputies that he had put the shotgun in the trailer. The shotgun was later found in the backyard.. Dunn told deputies that he was just cleaning the gun, and he did not know why the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office was called.

A witness said Dunn called him a coward and told him he would kill him as he was holding a long gun, and that Dunn had about a year ago discharged a weapon three times to intimidate him.

Deputies said in their report that Dunn was highly intoxicated and had a metal pipe containing marijuana residue. The report also states Dunn called the deputy multiple names and told him that when he got out of jail he had another gun and would kill the him. Dunn’s statements were captured on the deputy’s in-vehicle video system.