Cantonment Improvement Committee Continues Tuesday Food Giveaways

The Cantonment Improvement Committee (CIC) is in week four of feeding children in the community and now their families.

The CIC collects food donations on Mondays and distributes the food every Tuesday afternoon beginning at 3:00 at Carver Park at 208 Webb Street. Food is available while supplies last.

Pictured: Volunteers, including several from Ascend Performance Materials, collect food items Monday afternoon for distribution to the Cantonment community on Tuesday. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.